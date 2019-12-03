Picture: The Isle of Carna - Wildlife & 'Escape' Island Facebook

12 stunning photos of Scottish islands that you can rent

Fancy truly getting away from it all?

Switch off your phone and step onto your own Scottish island for a holiday of complete peace and natural beauty. Here we take a look at six islands of Scotland ready to offer the perfect, tranquil getaway for those seeking the ultimate escape.

Visitors to Carna will be given a private boat to navigate around their hideaway, a 600 acre island in Loch Sunart close to the Ardnamurchan peninsula.

1. Isle of Carna

Two cottages can be rented to enjoy total seclusion on an uninhabited island rich in wildlife and natural beauty.

2. Isle of Carna

Sanda sits off the southern tip of the Mull of Kintyre with visitors taking a 40-minute boat journey from the mainland.

3. Sanda

Renting four cottages on Sanda, which sleep eight in total, will give your group sole run of the island for a cost of 2,000 a day.

4. Sanda

