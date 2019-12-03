12 stunning photos of Scottish islands that you can rent
Fancy truly getting away from it all?
Switch off your phone and step onto your own Scottish island for a holiday of complete peace and natural beauty. Here we take a look at six islands of Scotland ready to offer the perfect, tranquil getaway for those seeking the ultimate escape.
1. Isle of Carna
Visitors to Carna will be given a private boat to navigate around their hideaway, a 600 acre island in Loch Sunart close to the Ardnamurchan peninsula.