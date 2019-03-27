12 stunning images that capture the remarkable landscapes and people of Mongolia

Mongolia is vast. Completely landlocked between Russia to the north and China to the south, Mongolia’s land area is roughly equivalent to that of all the countries of Western Europe.

It's not necessarily an easy option as a travel destination - it's a tough country in everything from its climate to its infrastructure. The local people have learnt to adapt to this challenging way of life, but if you’re considering visiting, you’ll need to pack your adaptability and flexibility along with your sun cream and thermals. Text: Issie Inglis and Jess Brooks. Images: Eternal Landscapes clients. Taken from MONGOLIA: an interactive guide. Published by World Adventure Guides. Available as a book for iPad and a Kindle book.

1. Arriving The rewards for those who make the effort to get to Mongolia are immense. Just leave behind your expectations based on what youve read and watched. Instead, come with an open mind and be delighted, challenged and surprised. other Buy a Photo

2. Mongolian tribes In pre-history times tribes moved across the Central Asian steppe - a fluid, nomadic society. Three waves rode out of Mongolia to challenge the world, each producing a distinctive influence the Huns, the Turks, and the Mongols. other Buy a Photo

3. Nomadic life Famed for idyllic settings of blue skies surmounting panoramic vistas, dotted with round, white gers and quietly grazing livestock, Mongolias nomads appear to present glimpses of simple bygone lifestyles caught in a time warp. other Buy a Photo

4. People Mongolians are warm and welcoming with a great sense of humour. As a visitor, you will see there is now very much a mix of modern and traditional in Mongolian society. other Buy a Photo

View more