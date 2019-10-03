These charming holiday spots offer the perfect haven for a relaxed weekend

10 weekend getaways in Scotland with wood-burning stoves

With the wintry chill now lingering in the air, it marks that time of year when evenings are best spent huddled indoors in front of a roaring fire.

If you are in the mood for a snug autumnal or winter getaway, Scotland boasts a wealth of idyllic retreats to escape and recharge. These charming holiday spots offer the perfect haven for a relaxed weekend and come with the added luxury of a wood-burning stove for added cosiness.

Popular for romantic getaways and relaxed retreats, this five star, adult only destination in Auchterhouse, Dundee, comprises a number of luxury lodges, each with its own hot tub, double bath, sauna and wood burning stove

1. The Hideaway Experience, Dundee

Popular for romantic getaways and relaxed retreats, this five star, adult only destination in Auchterhouse, Dundee, comprises a number of luxury lodges, each with its own hot tub, double bath, sauna and wood burning stove
The Hideaway Experience
other
Buy a Photo
These three dog-friendly, self-catering cottages sit in a remote location overlooking Loch Seil, with plenty of beautiful walking spots close by and a cosy wood burner to nestle in front of after a day's exploring

2. Loch Seil Cottages, Oban

These three dog-friendly, self-catering cottages sit in a remote location overlooking Loch Seil, with plenty of beautiful walking spots close by and a cosy wood burner to nestle in front of after a day's exploring
Loch Seil Cottages
other
Buy a Photo
Soak up some tranquility on the shores of Lochinver at this traditional self-catering holiday cottage, which is tastefully furnished with a warming wood burning stove and modern fittings to make you feel right at home

3. Mountview Cottage, Lochinver

Soak up some tranquility on the shores of Lochinver at this traditional self-catering holiday cottage, which is tastefully furnished with a warming wood burning stove and modern fittings to make you feel right at home
Mountview Cottage
other
Buy a Photo
Tucked away by the River Tay, The Ferry is a popular romantic retreat for couples, offering two bedrooms, an outdoor sauna and hot tub, log burning stove and open fireplace for the ultimate relaxation escape

4. The Ferry Cottage, Aberfeldy

Tucked away by the River Tay, The Ferry is a popular romantic retreat for couples, offering two bedrooms, an outdoor sauna and hot tub, log burning stove and open fireplace for the ultimate relaxation escape
Clan Campbell Cottages
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3