10 weekend getaways in Scotland with wood-burning stoves
With the wintry chill now lingering in the air, it marks that time of year when evenings are best spent huddled indoors in front of a roaring fire.
If you are in the mood for a snug autumnal or winter getaway, Scotland boasts a wealth of idyllic retreats to escape and recharge. These charming holiday spots offer the perfect haven for a relaxed weekend and come with the added luxury of a wood-burning stove for added cosiness.
1. The Hideaway Experience, Dundee
Popular for romantic getaways and relaxed retreats, this five star, adult only destination in Auchterhouse, Dundee, comprises a number of luxury lodges, each with its own hot tub, double bath, sauna and wood burning stove
These three dog-friendly, self-catering cottages sit in a remote location overlooking Loch Seil, with plenty of beautiful walking spots close by and a cosy wood burner to nestle in front of after a day's exploring
Soak up some tranquility on the shores of Lochinver at this traditional self-catering holiday cottage, which is tastefully furnished with a warming wood burning stove and modern fittings to make you feel right at home
Tucked away by the River Tay, The Ferry is a popular romantic retreat for couples, offering two bedrooms, an outdoor sauna and hot tub, log burning stove and open fireplace for the ultimate relaxation escape