10 stunning Airbnbs located an hour outside of Edinburgh
While city centre getaways have their perks, sometimes you just need to get away from it all.
Check out these 10 Airbnbs situated an hour outside of Edinburgh that are perfect for optimal relaxation. Prices are based on two adults guests staying for three nights in November, but actual costs may vary.
1. Three guest studio, Linlithgow
Described as a "rural oasis", this studio comes with a beautiful bedroom with a double bed and en suite shower room. The listing states that it's perfect for "star gazing, bat spotting and well wearing." 60 per night
Situated right on the beach, you can spot seals whilst you take a stroll. Climb the oak library ladder and curl up next to the log burner with a good book, or fall asleep to the sound of the waves. 100 per night
This modern style loft boasts an ideal location for exploring The Kelpies, The Falkirk Wheel and Callendar House. Located above a cafe with "the best cheesecake I've tasted", according to one reviewer. 60 per night