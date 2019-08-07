Are you in need of a mini break?

10 stunning Airbnbs located an hour outside of Edinburgh

While city centre getaways have their perks, sometimes you just need to get away from it all.

Check out these 10 Airbnbs situated an hour outside of Edinburgh that are perfect for optimal relaxation. Prices are based on two adults guests staying for three nights in November, but actual costs may vary.

Described as a "rural oasis", this studio comes with a beautiful bedroom with a double bed and en suite shower room. The listing states that it's perfect for "star gazing, bat spotting and well wearing." 60 per night

1. Three guest studio, Linlithgow

Situated right on the beach, you can spot seals whilst you take a stroll. Climb the oak library ladder and curl up next to the log burner with a good book, or fall asleep to the sound of the waves. 100 per night

2. Two guest cottage, Fife

This modern style loft boasts an ideal location for exploring The Kelpies, The Falkirk Wheel and Callendar House. Located above a cafe with "the best cheesecake I've tasted", according to one reviewer. 60 per night

3. Two guest loft, Falkirk

An ideal retreat for couples or families, this guest house is stationed near the high street and the beach. It offers up loads of natural light and is decorated in a coastal theme. 72 per night

4. Four guest house, North Berwick

