Top Scottish chef Andrew Fairlie dies

Andrew Fairlie, one of Scotland’s most distinguished chefs, has died following a battle with a brain tumour.

The chef’s parents Jim and Kay confirmed his death with “enormous sadness” on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet Jim Fairlie said: “It is with enormous sadness and grief that Kay and I announce the death of our beloved son Andrew.

“His wife Kate and his family have kept vigil with him for some weeks. He slipped away quietly this morning but his many achievements and memory will live on.”

Mr Fairlie, 54, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2005. He had undergone three years of chemotherapy and a course of radiotherapy but was told in July that intensive treatment was no longer possible after increased swelling around the tumour began to impact his mobility.

In November Mr Fairlie announced he would retire from his restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel to arrange a wedding with his partner, Kate White and spend time with family and friends. Head Chef Stevie McLaughlin took over the restaurant.

Mr Fairlie told The Times: “Giving up my restaurant kitchen was the hardest part,” after bidding farewell to colleagues on Saturday.

“The fact that I’ll never be back, never have that buzz and atmosphere of the kitchen again, was very emotional. But it’s dangerous for me to be there. I’d just be a liability.

He added: “I had so many sleepless nights worrying that my life’s work would turn to dust. My worst case scenario was that Gleneagles would take back the space and give it to some other chef.

“I am very grateful that it is not the case and that my legacy will continue.”