Tom Jones to play Dundee as part of UK tour

Legendary crooner Sir Tom Jones is set to play Dundee’s Slessor Gardens as part of a UK tour.

Sir Tom, who is still working as a judge on TV talent show ‘The Voice’, will play hits from his storied back catalogue as he celebrates over six decades in the entertainment industry.

The concert will take place on July 27, and is another boon for the city of Dundee after a landmark year of cultural events culminating in the opening of the new V and A museum.

READ MORE: Sorry Edinburgh, Dundee is on the up

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of promoter LHG Live, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tom Jones once again.

“He remains one of the most popular artists in the industry and truly captivates his fans whenever he takes to the stage.

“Dundee is a vibrant place and we are certain that the concert is going to be greatly welcomed in the city, promising an evening filled with Tom’s most recognisable and popular hits.

“We are looking forward to seeing all his fans there.”

Tickets for Sir Tom Jones at Dundee Slessor Gardens on Saturday, July 27, go on general sale on Friday, January 25, at 9am.

For more details, visit www.tomjones.com.