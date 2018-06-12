Tiny Scottish island gets road for first time

The first road has opened on the tiny island of Sanday.

The mile-and-a-half long route was built to replace a track which became submerged during high tide, restricting access for residents.

Sanday, in the Small Isles, has four houses and is home to seven people.

The island is connected to neighbouring Canna by bridge, with the new road beginning at the Sanday side of the crossing.

The road then runs for about a mile and a half to St Edward’s Church.

The Isle of Canna Community Development Trust raise more than £31,400 through a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the new road, which was built single - handedly by Finlay Crawford of Dingwall.

The National Trust for Scotland, which owns the two islands, also contributed to the cost.

Isebail MacKinnon, from the Isles of Canna Community Development Trust, said: “Before, there was a very rough track that was covered when the tide was high. Now people will be get to and from their houses at any time and it opens up Sanday for visitors, who can now reach the puffins and the lighthouse more easily.

“Economically it is good for Sanday. If people want to offer holiday accommodation, they are not relying on people being able to get onto the islands only at certain times of the day.”