Thousands queue in the street for free prostate cancer test

Thousands of men queued in the street for a free prostate cancer test in what organisers say is the “biggest such event in the world”.

More than 2,000 men were tested for the disease, which is the most common killer of male cancer patients in the UK, at Rutherford Cancer Centre in Thames Valley yesterday.

Helped by volunteer organisation the Reading Lions Club, the west London centre gave free blood tests, known as the PSA test, which normally cost around £140.

The test checks for raised levels of a protein in the blood, which can indicate cancerous cells.

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer, and 11,000 men die from the disease in the UK every year.

Alan McMahon, 71, said going to last year’s free testing event by Reading Lions Club saved his life. “I had my blood test and when I received the Lions result letter, I was shocked to see that my PSA reading was abnormally high.

“I contacted my GP. After treatment my PSA reading is now virtually zero.”