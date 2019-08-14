The price of a pint varies a lot across Scotland. (Picture: Shutterstock)

This is how much a pint costs in each of Scotland’s major towns and cities

The price of a pint in Scotland varies a lot, depending on whether you’re drinking in a fancy cocktail bar in Edinburgh or a traditional watering hole in Perth.

Here’s the average price of a pint of draught beer in the major towns and cities of Scotland.

In Perth the average price of a pint is 3.07gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)

1. Perth

In Dundee, the average price of a pint is 3.29gbp. (Picture: Shuttestock)

2. Dundee

In Aberdeen the average price of a pint is 3.60gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)

3. Aberdeen

In Inverness the average price of a pint is 3.62gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)

4. Inverness

