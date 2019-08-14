This is how much a pint costs in each of Scotland’s major towns and cities

Here’s the average price of a pint of draught beer in the major towns and cities of Scotland.

1. Perth In Perth the average price of a pint is 3.07gbp.

2. Dundee In Dundee, the average price of a pint is 3.29gbp.

3. Aberdeen In Aberdeen the average price of a pint is 3.60gbp.

4. Inverness In Inverness the average price of a pint is 3.62gbp.

