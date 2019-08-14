This is how much a pint costs in each of Scotland’s major towns and cities
The price of a pint in Scotland varies a lot, depending on whether you’re drinking in a fancy cocktail bar in Edinburgh or a traditional watering hole in Perth.
Here’s the average price of a pint of draught beer in the major towns and cities of Scotland.
1. Perth
In Perth the average price of a pint is 3.07gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock
other
2. Dundee
In Dundee, the average price of a pint is 3.29gbp. (Picture: Shuttestock)
Shutterstock
other
3. Aberdeen
In Aberdeen the average price of a pint is 3.60gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock
0
4. Inverness
In Inverness the average price of a pint is 3.62gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock
other
View more