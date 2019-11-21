This is how much a genuine Banksy fake £10 note is expected to fetch in Edinburgh auction

Framed 'tenner' depicts Princess Di
FANS of legendary street artist Banksy have been offered the chance to snap up one of his original works in the Capital.
A fake £10 note created by icon featuring the face of the late Princess of Wales has gone on sale online.
The New Town-based seller has slapped a £600 price tag on the note - one of a sheet with a note of authenticity.
"Original Banksy Di-faced Tenner," posted the seller on Gumtree. "Part of an original sheet with provenance verified by Pest Control, Banksy Authentication.
"Professionally framed in double-sided perspex so both sides can be viewed. A rare chance to own your own little piece of the Banksy phenomenon."
Earlier this year, one of the "Di-faced tenners" was donated to the British Museum's collection of some 70,000 types of currency.
And in March 2014, a series of the notes were donated to the Cube Cinema in Bristol, raising £11,000 at auction.