This Glasgow bar has been named Scotland’s most dog-friendly pub

If you’re looking for somewhere to take your furry friends for a drink in Scotland, there’s a new must-visit location.

The Stables in Glasgow has been crowned the most dog-friendly pub in Scotland, beating out more than 70 watering holes to claim the title.

The Stables in Glasgow has been crowned the most dog-friendly pub in Scotland (Photo: Rover)

The Kirkintilloch bar was declared the Scottish winner of Rover’s coveted Dog-friendly Pub Awards, after receiving the most votes from the public in the country.

‘Absolutely delighted’

The awards celebrate pubs with dog-friendly initiatives and encourage venues across the UK to welcome visits from four legged friends, as well as customers with only two.

The Stables fought off fierce competition from more than 70 other dog-friendly pubs across Scotland to claim the title, and is hailed for its welcoming approach, special dog menu and doggy station to clean up pups after a long walk.

The Stables was hailed for its welcoming approach, special dog menu and doggy station (Photo: Rover)

Commenting on the win, Stuart Brand from The Stables, said, “We’re absolutely delighted, we love to host four-legged guests at our pub.

“We offer them treats, put on event dates and make sure the guests know we have water bowls, treats, a menu and even a doggy beer available to them.

“We’re chuffed to win this award, it's really great to hear that our guests love the pub as much as us.”

Highly commended

A number of other venues around Scotland were also highly commended and rated by locals in the regional competition table.

The runners up in Scotland included:

1. The Stables, Glasgow

2. Dreadnought Leith, Edinburgh

3. The Crown Inn, Biggar

4. Slanj Loch Lomond, Arrochar

5. The Tickled Trout, Glasgow

6. The Sorn Inn, Sorn

7. The Four Seasons, Loch Earn

8. Cafe Tartine, Edinburgh

9. The Kirkstyle Inn, Perth

10. Queen Vic, Aberdeen

Simon Le Grice from Rover said: “Scotland has a fantastic array of dog-friendly pubs for locals to choose from. It’s been wonderful to see so many of them represented in this year’s awards.

“The community has really got behind their favourite pubs and helped us, for the fourth year running, to find the best of the bunch - and with The Stables in Glasgow, we’ve found just that in Scotland.

“The superb service they demonstrated shows a real consideration for dog welfare and happiness, which we at Rover value above all.

“The whole Rover pack is proud to congratulate The Stables in Glasgow on winning the Dog-friendly Pub Award for Scotland and hopes that the awards will inspire dog owners country-wide to discover and support their local pubs, while also encouraging more pubs to consider our two-legged friends in their offerings.”

The Stables is one of 12 regional finalists in this year’s nationwide Dog-friendly Pub Awards.

Chosen from the regional finalists, the national winner, The Fox & Hounds in Theale, was selected by a panel of judges from Rover, RSPCA, The Morning Advertiser, Your Dog Magazine and The Guardian.

For more information on dog-friendly Scottish pubs and to see the full list of winners, visit pubs.rover.com