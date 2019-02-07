This former air control tower in Scotland is now a luxury airbnb
Travellers are being offered the unique opportunity to stay in the HMS Owl base which served as a squadron control tower during World War II.
Situated in Tain, the striking building had been left derelict for decades before being meticulously restored by Airbnb host Charlotte.
The entire property is made up of an air control tower and Nissen hut, both of which are open to guests.
Though 'The Owl' serves as a family home, the top floor is reserved for guests offering sublime views of the surrounding countryside.
The master bedroom is punctuated with stylish touches and the super kingsize bed serves as an excellent vantage point.
The home's bathroom is dazzlingly bright and features 'aeroplane taps'
