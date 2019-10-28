The restaurant hopes the move will help relieve the awkwardness often felt on a first date.

AN EDINBURGH city restaurant is helping to remove the awkwardness from first dates by implementing a 21st century ‘split bill’ arrangement, in a bid to help possible long-term romances get off to the best start.

This Edinburgh restaurant is offering couples a 'split bill' to help remove awkwardness on first dates

Blackwood’s Bar and Grill, part of boutique hotel Nira Caledonia, is taking the pressure off couples on first dates by automatically handing them half of the bill each to avoid any awkward conversations about who’s paying for what.

The team at Blackwood’s say it’s a forward-thinking move to help blossoming relationships get off to the best possible start.

Garry Harding, Restaurant Manager at Blackwood’s, said: “When the bill arrives, it can cause some uncomfortable conversations between two people and we’ve made it our business to help get rid of that awkwardness.

READ MORE: These are the 20 best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor reviews

The restaurant prides itself on the quality and seasonality of the menu as well as its specialist Josper grill a charcoal, open flame grill which cooks at an ultra-high temperature to retain the natural flavour and moisture of the meat, and its house speciality, the chateaubriand for two.

“Our setting here at Nira Caledonia is very romantic and the menu at Blackwood’s really lends itself to sharing so it just makes sense.

“We like to do things differently and there’s no other restaurant in the city offering anything like this.

“Likewise, it won’t be forced upon couples – we won’t be making any assumptions about whether it’s the first date or not! Guests need only mention it whilst making the booking either over the phone or online via the website.”

Located on Gloucester Place in Edinburgh’s New Town, the restaurant boasts a menu full of fresh, organic and locally-sourced produce as well as dishes ideal for sharing.

Located on Gloucester Place in Edinburghs New Town, the restaurant boasts a menu full of fresh, organic and locally-sourced produce as well as dishes ideal for sharing.

The restaurant prides itself on the quality and seasonality of the menu as well as its specialist Josper grill – a charcoal, open flame grill which cooks at an ultra-high temperature to retain the natural flavour and moisture of the meat, and its house speciality, the chateaubriand for two.

Garry added: “We encourage a shared dining experience at Blackwood’s and choose only the highest quality suppliers in our local area.

“We attract many visitors who are looking for something a bit special but there is certainly a dish to suit every taste.”

Visit: https://www.niracaledonia.com/blackwoods-bar-grill/ or call reservations on 0131 225 2720 for bookings.

For the latest food and drink news in Edinburgh - join our new Best in Edinburgh Facebook group here.