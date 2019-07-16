These were the most popular baby names in Scotland in the 1980s - is your name on the list?

Baby names have changed drastically throughout the years, with babies born in Scotland today often named after Outlander characters, royals and Scottish islands.
If you were born in the 80s, you probably have a rather conservative name compared to the likes of Logan, Harris, Aria or Amelia, which made the top 10 baby names in Scotland in 2018.
And while last year’s most popular girl's name was Olivia, back in the 80s, Laura came out on top for every year of the decade, with 11,197 babies given this name.
The second most popular girls name of the 80s in Scotland was Claire, with 8,743 babies named this, but it soon fell out of fashion in the 90s, slipping out of the top 10 by 1995.
The third most popular girl's name was Nicola (7,540) and fourth was Jennifer (7,069). Emma was the fifth most popular name in the 80s (6,602), and it shot up in popularity to first place in the early 90s.
If you were named David back in the 80s, today you’d most likely be called the most popular baby boy’s name of 2018 - Jack.
Christopher was the second most popular boy’s name of the 80s, with 12,686 babies taking this name and in third place was Andrew with 11,968 babies given this name.
John came in at number four (11,690) and in fifth place was James (10,935).
Here are the top 100 girl and boy baby names registered in Scotland from 1980 - 1989.
Girl names
1. Laura - 11,197
2. Claire - 8,743
3. Nicola - 7,540
4. Jennifer - 7,069
5. Emma - 6,602
6. Sarah - 6,565
7. Lisa - 6,491
8. Louise - 5,866
9. Kirsty - 5,480
10. Michelle - 5,344
11. Fiona - 4,529
12. Gillian - 4,092
13. Karen - 4,054
14. Stephanie - 3,366
15. Amanda - 3,351
16. Kelly - 3,245
17. Gemma - 3,228
18. Donna - 2,985
19. Ashley - 2,931
20. Natalie - 2,876
21. Victoria - 2,825
22. Lauren - 2,770
23. Stacey - 2,684
24. Lynsey - 2,673
25. Samantha - 2,637
26. Susan - 2,619
27. Julie - 2,586
28. Angela - 2,452
29. Leanne - 2,445
30. Pamela - 2,439
31. Joanne - 2,372
32. Alison - 2,339
33. Cheryl - 2,266
34. Heather - 2,227
35. Rachel - 2,178
36. Kerry - 2,141
37. Deborah - 2,103
38. Amy - 2,098
39. Caroline - 2,052
40. Jacqueline - 2,030
41. Catherine - 1,981
42. Elizabeth - 1,903
43. Suzanne - 1,861
44. Charlene - 1,856
45. Rebecca - 1,850
46. Sharon - 1,766
47. Elaine - 1,742
48. Danielle - 1,722
49. Kimberley - 1,708
50. Lesley - 1,698
51. Lynne - 1,623
52. Lindsay - 1,541
53. Debbie - 1,540
54. Lorna - 1,524
55. Clare - 1,455
56. Lorraine - 1,418
57. Tracy - 1,382
58. Lynn - 1,364
59. Helen - 1,275
60. Dawn - 1,243
61. Christine - 1,218
62. Paula - 1,205
63. Jenna - 1,200
64. Margaret - 1,186
65. Yvonne - 1,171
66. Siobhan - 1,168
67. Nicole - 1,094
68. Catriona - 1,050
69. Hannah - 1,032
70. Diane - 1,023
71. Katie - 995
72. Ashleigh - 983
73. Linda - 972
74. Joanna - 968
75. Lucy - 960
76. Carol - 958
77. Natasha - 952
78. Kathryn - 944
79. Anna - 940
80. Jane - 930
81. Tracey - 927
82. Shona - 926
83. Ruth - 925
84. Pauline - 921
85. Hazel - 891
86. Hayley - 878
87. Katherine - 875
88. Rachael - 874
89. Christina - 870
90. Mary - 866
91. Jill - 864
92. Sara - 857
93. Mhairi - 854
94. Melissa - 853
95. Jade - 851
96. Kim - 826
97. Marie - 804
98=. Alana - 802
98=. Anne - 802
100. Lyndsey - 795
Boy names:
1. David - 17,339
2. Christopher - 12,686
3. Andrew - 11,968
4. John - 11,690
5. James - 10,935
6. Craig - 9,125
7. Paul - 8,864
8. Steven - 8,855
9. Scott - 8,849
10. Michael - 8,490
11. Mark - 7,892
12. Robert - 6,879
13. Stuart - 6,399
14. Kevin - 6,169
15. Stephen - 5,888
16. Ross - 5,860
17. William - 5,682
18. Gary - 5,555
19. Alan - 4,798
20. Martin - 4,444
21. Thomas - 4,212
22. Ryan - 4,209
23. Jamie - 4,159
24. Richard - 3,980
25. Colin - 3,908
26. Graeme - 3,837
27. Darren - 3,529
28. Daniel - 3,400
29. Brian - 3,214
30. Neil - 3,146
31. Iain - 3,127
32. Peter - 3,091
33. Alexander - 2,995
34. Sean - 2,965
35. Ian - 2,859
36. Gordon - 2,854
37. Barry - 2,777
38. Graham - 2,609
39. Jonathan - 2,548
40. Matthew - 2,416
41. Lee - 2,333
42. Gavin - 2,211
43. Allan - 2,205
44. Kenneth - 2,191
45. Derek - 2,138
46. Adam - 1,881
47. Fraser - 1,801
48. Stewart - 1,790
49. Grant - 1,740
50. Joseph - 1,614
51. George - 1,607
52. Anthony - 1,593
53. Jason - 1,556
54. Nicholas - 1,546
55. Douglas - 1,517
56. Liam - 1,513
57. Marc - 1,504
58. Shaun - 1,445
59. Simon - 1,341
60. Calum - 1,271
61. Alistair - 1,270
62. Keith - 1,227
63. Greg - 1,195
64. Callum - 1,185
65. Garry - 1,158
66. Philip - 1,108
67. Duncan - 1,105
68. Bryan - 1,102
69. Euan - 1,068
70. Dean - 1,030
71. Gareth - 1,024
72. Charles - 962
73. Edward - 936
74. Kyle - 935
75. Patrick - 918
76. Ewan - 907
77. Donald - 903
78. Lewis - 875
79. Alastair - 871
80. Alasdair - 799
81. Cameron - 783
82. Raymond - 742
83. Russell - 733
84. Benjamin - 720
85. Jordan - 704
86. Martyn - 635
87. Aaron - 633
88. Samuel - 617
89. Malcolm - 611
90. Greig - 586
91. Gerard - 539
92. Niall - 521
93. Bruce - 520
94. Rory - 519
95. Kieran - 516
96. Blair - 497
97. Gregor - 474
98=. Dale - 470
98=. Kris - 470
100. Murray - 461