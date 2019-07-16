These were the most popular baby names in Scotland in the 1980s - is your name on the list?

Baby names have changed drastically throughout the years, with babies born in Scotland today often named after Outlander characters, royals and Scottish islands.

If you were born in the 80s, you probably have a rather conservative name compared to the likes of Logan, Harris, Aria or Amelia, which made the top 10 baby names in Scotland in 2018.

Picture: Shutterstock

And while last year’s most popular girl's name was Olivia, back in the 80s, Laura came out on top for every year of the decade, with 11,197 babies given this name.

The second most popular girls name of the 80s in Scotland was Claire, with 8,743 babies named this, but it soon fell out of fashion in the 90s, slipping out of the top 10 by 1995.

Read More: Scottish baby names: Here’s the full list of names given to Scottish babies in 2018

The third most popular girl's name was Nicola (7,540) and fourth was Jennifer (7,069). Emma was the fifth most popular name in the 80s (6,602), and it shot up in popularity to first place in the early 90s.

If you were named David back in the 80s, today you’d most likely be called the most popular baby boy’s name of 2018 - Jack.

Read More: 30 of the quirkiest names given to Scottish babies in 2018

Christopher was the second most popular boy’s name of the 80s, with 12,686 babies taking this name and in third place was Andrew with 11,968 babies given this name.

John came in at number four (11,690) and in fifth place was James (10,935).

Here are the top 100 girl and boy baby names registered in Scotland from 1980 - 1989.

Girl names

1. Laura - 11,197

2. Claire - 8,743

3. Nicola - 7,540

4. Jennifer - 7,069

5. Emma - 6,602

6. Sarah - 6,565

7. Lisa - 6,491

8. Louise - 5,866

9. Kirsty - 5,480

10. Michelle - 5,344

11. Fiona - 4,529

12. Gillian - 4,092

13. Karen - 4,054

14. Stephanie - 3,366

15. Amanda - 3,351

16. Kelly - 3,245

17. Gemma - 3,228

18. Donna - 2,985

19. Ashley - 2,931

20. Natalie - 2,876

21. Victoria - 2,825

22. Lauren - 2,770

23. Stacey - 2,684

24. Lynsey - 2,673

25. Samantha - 2,637

26. Susan - 2,619

27. Julie - 2,586

28. Angela - 2,452

29. Leanne - 2,445

30. Pamela - 2,439

31. Joanne - 2,372

32. Alison - 2,339

33. Cheryl - 2,266

34. Heather - 2,227

35. Rachel - 2,178

36. Kerry - 2,141

37. Deborah - 2,103

38. Amy - 2,098

39. Caroline - 2,052

40. Jacqueline - 2,030

41. Catherine - 1,981

42. Elizabeth - 1,903

43. Suzanne - 1,861

44. Charlene - 1,856

45. Rebecca - 1,850

46. Sharon - 1,766

47. Elaine - 1,742

48. Danielle - 1,722

49. Kimberley - 1,708

50. Lesley - 1,698

51. Lynne - 1,623

52. Lindsay - 1,541

53. Debbie - 1,540

54. Lorna - 1,524

55. Clare - 1,455

56. Lorraine - 1,418

57. Tracy - 1,382

58. Lynn - 1,364

59. Helen - 1,275

60. Dawn - 1,243

61. Christine - 1,218

62. Paula - 1,205

63. Jenna - 1,200

64. Margaret - 1,186

65. Yvonne - 1,171

66. Siobhan - 1,168

67. Nicole - 1,094

68. Catriona - 1,050

69. Hannah - 1,032

70. Diane - 1,023

71. Katie - 995

72. Ashleigh - 983

73. Linda - 972

74. Joanna - 968

75. Lucy - 960

76. Carol - 958

77. Natasha - 952

78. Kathryn - 944

79. Anna - 940

80. Jane - 930

81. Tracey - 927

82. Shona - 926

83. Ruth - 925

84. Pauline - 921

85. Hazel - 891

86. Hayley - 878

87. Katherine - 875

88. Rachael - 874

89. Christina - 870

90. Mary - 866

91. Jill - 864

92. Sara - 857

93. Mhairi - 854

94. Melissa - 853

95. Jade - 851

96. Kim - 826

97. Marie - 804

98=. Alana - 802

98=. Anne - 802

100. Lyndsey - 795

Boy names:

1. David - 17,339

2. Christopher - 12,686

3. Andrew - 11,968

4. John - 11,690

5. James - 10,935

6. Craig - 9,125

7. Paul - 8,864

8. Steven - 8,855

9. Scott - 8,849

10. Michael - 8,490

11. Mark - 7,892

12. Robert - 6,879

13. Stuart - 6,399

14. Kevin - 6,169

15. Stephen - 5,888

16. Ross - 5,860

17. William - 5,682

18. Gary - 5,555

19. Alan - 4,798

20. Martin - 4,444

21. Thomas - 4,212

22. Ryan - 4,209

23. Jamie - 4,159

24. Richard - 3,980

25. Colin - 3,908

26. Graeme - 3,837

27. Darren - 3,529

28. Daniel - 3,400

29. Brian - 3,214

30. Neil - 3,146

31. Iain - 3,127

32. Peter - 3,091

33. Alexander - 2,995

34. Sean - 2,965

35. Ian - 2,859

36. Gordon - 2,854

37. Barry - 2,777

38. Graham - 2,609

39. Jonathan - 2,548

40. Matthew - 2,416

41. Lee - 2,333

42. Gavin - 2,211

43. Allan - 2,205

44. Kenneth - 2,191

45. Derek - 2,138

46. Adam - 1,881

47. Fraser - 1,801

48. Stewart - 1,790

49. Grant - 1,740

50. Joseph - 1,614

51. George - 1,607

52. Anthony - 1,593

53. Jason - 1,556

54. Nicholas - 1,546

55. Douglas - 1,517

56. Liam - 1,513

57. Marc - 1,504

58. Shaun - 1,445

59. Simon - 1,341

60. Calum - 1,271

61. Alistair - 1,270

62. Keith - 1,227

63. Greg - 1,195

64. Callum - 1,185

65. Garry - 1,158

66. Philip - 1,108

67. Duncan - 1,105

68. Bryan - 1,102

69. Euan - 1,068

70. Dean - 1,030

71. Gareth - 1,024

72. Charles - 962

73. Edward - 936

74. Kyle - 935

75. Patrick - 918

76. Ewan - 907

77. Donald - 903

78. Lewis - 875

79. Alastair - 871

80. Alasdair - 799

81. Cameron - 783

82. Raymond - 742

83. Russell - 733

84. Benjamin - 720

85. Jordan - 704

86. Martyn - 635

87. Aaron - 633

88. Samuel - 617

89. Malcolm - 611

90. Greig - 586

91. Gerard - 539

92. Niall - 521

93. Bruce - 520

94. Rory - 519

95. Kieran - 516

96. Blair - 497

97. Gregor - 474

98=. Dale - 470

98=. Kris - 470

100. Murray - 461