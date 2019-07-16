These were the 25 most popular baby names in Scotland in the 1980s - is your name on the list?

Baby names have changed drastically throughout the years, with babies born in Scotland today often named after Outlander characters, royals and Scottish islands.
If you were born in the 80s, you probably consider your name pretty dull compared to the likes of Logan, Harris, Aria or Amelia, which made the top 10 baby names in Scotland in 2018.
And while last year’s most popular girl's name was Olivia, back in the 80s, Laura came out on top for every year of the decade, with 11,197 babies given this name.
The second most popular girls name of the 80s in Scotland was Claire, with 8,743 babies named this, but it soon fell out of fashion in the 90s, slipping out of the top 10 by 1995.
The third most popular girl's name was Nicola (7,540) and fourth was Jennifer (7,069). Emma was the fifth most popular name in the 80s (6,602), and it shot up in popularity to first place in the early 90s.
If you were named David back in the 80s, today you’d most likely be called the most popular baby boy’s name of 2018 - Jack.
Christopher was the second most popular boy’s name of the 80s, with 12,686 babies taking this name and in third place was Andrew with 11,968 babies given this name.
John came in at number four (11,690) and in fifth place was James (10,935).
Here are the top 25 girl and boy baby names registered in Scotland from 1980 - 1989.
Girl names
1. Laura - 11,197
2. Claire - 8,743
3. Nicola - 7,540
4. Jennifer - 7,069
5. Emma - 6,602
6. Sarah - 6,565
7. Lisa - 6,491
8. Louise - 5,866
9. Kirsty - 5,480
10. Michelle - 5,344
11. Fiona - 4,529
12. Gillian - 4,092
13. Karen - 4,054
14. Stephanie - 3,366
15. Amanda - 3,351
16. Kelly - 3,245
17. Gemma - 3,228
18. Donna - 2,985
19. Ashley - 2,931
20. Natalie - 2,876
21. Victoria - 2,825
22. Lauren - 2,770
23. Stacey - 2,684
24. Lynsey - 2,673
25. Samantha - 2,637
Boy names:
1. David - 17,339
2. Christopher - 12,686
3. Andrew - 11,968
4. John - 11,690
5. James - 10,935
6. Craig - 9,125
7. Paul - 8,864
8. Steven - 8,855
9. Scott - 8,849
10. Michael - 8,490
11. Mark - 7,892
12. Robert - 6,879
13. Stuart - 6,399
14. Kevin - 6,169
15. Stephen - 5,888
16. Ross - 5,860
17. William - 5,682
18. Gary - 5,555
19. Alan - 4,798
20. Martin - 4,444
21. Thomas - 4,212
22. Ryan - 4,209
23. Jamie - 4,159
24. Richard - 3,980
25. Colin - 3,908