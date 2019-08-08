These are the UK's 10 most desirable jobs - and what they pay

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor assessed what job seekers were looking for during June 2019, with technology, finance and administrative roles topping the searches. Nine out of 10 roles pay above the average national gross salary, with roles utilising specialist skills hot in demand. Here are the top 10 most wanted jobs.

1. Project Manager Average base salary: 41,808 GBP. Jobs available: 38,000

2. Business Analyst Average base salary: 39,137 GBP. Jobs available: 13,200

3. Data Scientist Average base salary: 46,665 GBP. Jobs available: 2,300

4. Software Engineer Average base salary: 41,100 GBP. Jobs available: 18,500

