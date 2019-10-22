These are the Scottish council areas with the highest rent prices

These 15 council areas are the priciest for tenants, having the highest average monthly rent prices in Scotland, according to data from Zoopla’s 2019 Rental Market Report. How does your area compare?
View more
Paying rent is a costly business and there are some parts of Scotland where tenants have to pay significantly more than others.
These 15 council areas are the priciest for tenants, having the highest average monthly rent prices in Scotland, according to data from Zoopla’s 2019 Rental Market Report. How does your area compare?