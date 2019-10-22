How does your rent compare?

These are the Scottish council areas with the highest rent prices

Paying rent is a costly business and there are some parts of Scotland where tenants have to pay significantly more than others.

These 15 council areas are the priciest for tenants, having the highest average monthly rent prices in Scotland, according to data from Zoopla’s 2019 Rental Market Report. How does your area compare?

Average monthly rent: 950 GBP

1. City of Edinburgh

Average monthly rent: 950 GBP
Average monthly rent: 763 GBP

2. East Dunbartonshire

Average monthly rent: 763 GBP
Average monthly rent: 740 GBP

3. Midlothian

Average monthly rent: 740 GBP
Average monthly rent: 738 GBP

4. East Lothian

Average monthly rent: 738 GBP
