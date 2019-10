These 14 council areas are the cheapest for tenants, having the cheapest average monthly rent prices in Scotland, according to data from Zoopla's 2019 Rental Market Report. How does your area compare?

1. East Ayrshire Average monthly rent: 447 GBP

2. Dumfries and Galloway Average monthly rent: 462 GBP

3. North Ayrshire Average monthly rent: 476 GBP

4. North Lanarkshire Average monthly rent: 478 GBP

