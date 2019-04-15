These are the nine best pre-theatre menus in Edinburgh

From lavish and luxurious three course meals to something less posh and formal, restaurants in and around Edinburgh’s theatres can offer some of the best pre-theatre menus.

Here are some of the best options for those looking for some grub before taking in some culture.

Phuket Pavilion

The highly rated Thai restaurant offers two courses for £14.95 between 5pm and 6.45pm.

Dishes such as pad thai, Gaeng keaw-wan (Thai green curry) and panang are all available, with the Playhouse only a five minute walk across the road.

Steak

With two courses priced at £21.95 and three at £26.95, Steak offers a pre-theatre menu including mussels, rump steak with skin on chips or halibut fillet.

Located within stumbling distance of the Playhouse on Picardy Place, the restaurant is a great option.

Spoon

Opposite the Festival Theatre in the Old Town sits a tucked away gem in Spoon.

The bistro/cafe sits above cafes and shops on Nicolson Street and is a quiet and relaxed location for a pre-theatre meal.

From £15 for two courses - including sea bass, beef goulash and vegetarian curry - there is something for everyone in the perfect location for theatre-goers.

Kebab Mahal

For those looking for a quick bite ahead of a play, Kebab Mahal on Nicolson Square offers a no-frills option for the more casual theatre goer.

The Indian restaurant is small, with no reservations possible, so luck will play a major part in whether or not you’ll get a seat. However, the lamb bhuna is one of the best in Edinburgh - and with generous helpings of rice and naan, two people will go away very well fed for no more than £25.

Dine

Close to the Lyceum, Traverse and Usher Hall, Dine is in a prime position to take advantage of theatre goers and offers a good value two course meal at £14.50 or three for £17.50.

The restaurant also offers lunch and midweek evening deals, which are brilliant for those attending a matinee showing.

La Petite Mort

For less than £20 you can enjoy new and exciting takes on bistro classics at this eatery next to the King’s Theatre.

Cullen skink risotto or steak are your choices in their set pre-theatre menu, with a tempting white russian cheesecake for dessert.

Kanpai

Another option close to Usher Hall, this sushi restaurant is one of the best in Edinburgh and while it doesn’t offer a specific pre-theatre menu, dishes are available from as little as £3.

Field

Close to the Festival Theatre, Field opened in 2013 and prides itself on using Scottish ingredients throughout its menu.

Their pre-theatre menu - coming in at £14.95 for two courses or £17.95 for three - offers a choice of mussels, lamb kofta and ‘alphabetti spaghetti’ to start, showing that it really does provide something for anyone.

Le Roi Fou

On Broughton Street, close to the Playhouse, sits Le Roi Fou. The award winning restaurant offers a pre-theatre menu for just under £20 for two courses.