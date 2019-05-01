These are the best Wetherspoons in Scotland as rated by TripAdvisor
As another Wetherspoons has been announced in Edinburgh in the former Empire Bingo hall, we took to Tripadvisor to find the top rated Wetherspoons in Scotland.
Using TripAdvisor's rating system, we found the top 15 pubs owned by JD Wetherspoon in Scotland based on their average rating.
1. Alexander Graham Bell
Edinburgh - 4/5.
2. The Booking Office
Edinburgh - 4/5.
3. The Standing Order
Edinburgh - 4/5.
4. The Caley Picture House
Edinburgh - 4/5.
