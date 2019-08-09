These are the 9 Michelin star restaurants in Scotland in 2019

A Michelin star is the ultimate sign of quality in both the food and service of a fine dining restaurant. Started in 1900 by French company, Michelin tyres, as a guide on where to stop when on a road trip, the awards have become global accolades which are held by some of the biggest names in hospitality. With the 2020 guide, which will showcase new or retained stars, set to be announced in October, these nine restaurants are Scotland's current creme de la creme. Picture: 21212 Facebook.

1. 21212, Edinburgh One of Edinburghs four Michelin-starred restaurants, 21212 is owned and run by Katie OBrien and partner, chef Paul Kitching, who is renowned in the capital for his cooking style and excellent dishes.

2. Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder Scotlands only two Michelin Star restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel has retained its stars despite chef Andrew Fairlie's passing earlier this year.

3. Braidwoods Restaurant, Dalry The only Ayrshire restaurant to have a Michelin Star, Braidwoods is run by husband and wife team, Keith and Nicola Braidwood, who are both top chefs.

4. Number One, Edinburgh This iconic restaurant, located in the Balmoral Hotel, is the top spot to sample modern Scottish cuisine at its finest, and has retained its Michelin star for years.

