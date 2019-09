Luckily, CAMRA's Good Beer Guide can make that next pub crawl a little easier. Here we take a look at 21 of the best pubs in Glasgow according to their 2020 guide.

1. Pot Still, Hope Street One of Glasgows leading whisky bars, The Pot Still has a range of four changing beers, some not often seen in the city.

2. Drygate, Dennistoun With two changing beers, this lively brewery bar is located in the iconic Wellpark Brewery site and has become a must-visit spot for beer lovers in Glasgow.

3. Babbity Bowster, Merchant City Open since 1985, this pub/cafe/restaurant offers live music, great food, a peat fire and barbecues and boules in the garden in summer.

4. Blackfriars, Merchant City This popular Merchant City bar has a good selection of Scottish beers and ales as well as foreign beers in bottles and draught. Look out for live music and definitely try the traditional pub food.

