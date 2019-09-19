These are the 20 best pubs in Fife - according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020
When it comes to pubs in Fife, we're spoilt for choice - and sometimes it can be a bit overwhelming.
Luckily, CAMRA's Good Beer Guide can make that next pub crawl a little easier. Here we take a look at 20 of the best pubs in Fife according to their 2020 guide.
1. Foresters Arms, Aberdour
A repeat winner of CAMRA Pub of the Year, the Foresters Arms has four changing beers which are sourced nationally plus bingo nights and a monthly quiz.
WikiComms/Richard Webb
other
2. Crown Tavern, Kinghorn
Located on the high street of this coastal town, the Crown has two changing beers that are sourced nationally as well as two real ciders.
other
3. Boathouse, Anstruther
Formerly an 18th-century coaching inn, the Boathouse has a bar and bistro and views of the sea from its harbour location.
other
4. Woodside Hotel, Cowdenbeath
This Cowdenbeath bar serves local ales and some from the north of England, and has live entertainment at the weekend. Outside there is a decked area with seating - an ideal spot on a sunny day.
other
View more