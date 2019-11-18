These are the 16 best takeaways in Scotland - according to Google reviews
With so many takeaways vying for your attention across the entirety of Scotland, where should you begin? This list is a good place to start - these are the 16 best takeaways in Scotland according to Google reviews.
Did your favourite local takeaway make it onto the list?
1. The Bay Fish & Chips, Stonehaven
"Fabulous food! Fresh, hot, tasty and beautifully presented with a slice of lemon and tartar sauce. They even tell you where the fish came from!" 4.6/5 star rating. Beach Rd, Stonehaven, AB39 2RD
"Seriously the best Indian food we have ever had. Just a wee place but excellent service. Need to book if sitting in. Consistently good take away. Love it." 4.7/5 star rating. 68 High St, Innerleithen, EH44 6HF
"Best Indian in the area by far. I've ordered take away from here many times as well and it's always been really good, I would highly recommend the Radhuni." 4.7/5 star rating. 93 Clerk St, Loanhead, EH20 9RE
"Best 'street food' we have found in the Highlands and by far the best value for money. A small but busy fish bar, it keeps a tidy menu based on the available fish for the day." 4.8/5 star rating. 9 W Argyle St, Ullapool, IV26 2TY