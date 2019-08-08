These are the 15 best restaurants in Edinburgh according to Google user reviews
The capital is full of well-known names and hidden gems, but which rate highly with Google users?
From Michelin starred restaurants to a London chain, these are the top 15 restaurants in Edinburgh according to Google reviews. Picture: Shutterstock.
1. The Kitchin
The Kitchin on Commercial Quay has a 4.8 rating and is described as: "Impeccable as usual. The customer service is second to none. Also the staff are very attentive but not intrusive."
2. The Table
The Table, 3A Dundas St is rated 4.8 and described by one Google user as a: "one of a kind experience...loved every single bite"
3. Locanda de Gusti
Found at 102 Dalry Rd, this restaurant is rated 4.8 with one user saying: "Superb service! Always very welcoming and efficient. And the food is magnifico."
4. Purslane Restaurant
Another 4.8 rating, this restaurant on 33A St Stephen St is reviewed as: "The food was spectacular, artistically assembled on the plate, and the flavours we experienced were mind blowing."
