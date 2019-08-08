Picture: Shutterstock

These are the 15 best restaurants in Edinburgh according to Google user reviews

The capital is full of well-known names and hidden gems, but which rate highly with Google users?

From Michelin starred restaurants to a London chain, these are the top 15 restaurants in Edinburgh according to Google reviews. Picture: Shutterstock.

The Kitchin on Commercial Quay has a 4.8 rating and is described as: "Impeccable as usual. The customer service is second to none. Also the staff are very attentive but not intrusive."

1. The Kitchin

The Kitchin on Commercial Quay has a 4.8 rating and is described as: "Impeccable as usual. The customer service is second to none. Also the staff are very attentive but not intrusive."
other
Buy a Photo
The Table, 3A Dundas St is rated 4.8 and described by one Google user as a: "one of a kind experience...loved every single bite"

2. The Table

The Table, 3A Dundas St is rated 4.8 and described by one Google user as a: "one of a kind experience...loved every single bite"
other
Buy a Photo
Found at 102 Dalry Rd, this restaurant is rated 4.8 with one user saying: "Superb service! Always very welcoming and efficient. And the food is magnifico."

3. Locanda de Gusti

Found at 102 Dalry Rd, this restaurant is rated 4.8 with one user saying: "Superb service! Always very welcoming and efficient. And the food is magnifico."
other
Buy a Photo
Another 4.8 rating, this restaurant on 33A St Stephen St is reviewed as: "The food was spectacular, artistically assembled on the plate, and the flavours we experienced were mind blowing."

4. Purslane Restaurant

Another 4.8 rating, this restaurant on 33A St Stephen St is reviewed as: "The food was spectacular, artistically assembled on the plate, and the flavours we experienced were mind blowing."
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4