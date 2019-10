The AA Restaurant Guide is the food lover’s guide to the best cuisine in Britain, containing over 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors. Here we take a look at the new Scottish restaurants which have been included for the 2020 Guide.

1. Arisaig House, Arisaig The restaurant in this family-run country house prides itself on high quality local produce.

2. Daisy Tasker, Dundee This bistro, located in the Hotel Indigo Dundee (a former Jute mill), offers relaxed family dining from breakfast till dinner.

3. Garden Restaurant at the Grant Arms Hotel, Grantown on Spey This dedicated wildlife hotel has a cosy dining room that serves seasonal produce.

4. Dining room at Glenmorangie House, Tain The AA Guide say: The cooking here is on song, its modern approach teaming up prime local ingredients with a resourceful range of ideas and techniques. Geograph/sylvia duckworth

