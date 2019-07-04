Picture: Shutterstock

These are the 11 best burger joints in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor

Ideal pub grub or late night snack, the popularity of the burger restaurant has been huge in recent years.

From city centre hotspots to hidden gems, these are the top eleven burger joints in the capital according to TripAdvisor. Picture: Shutterstock

The Black Fox burger's are described as the best in town.

1. The Black Fox

The Black Fox burger's are described as the best in town.
other
Buy a Photo
Located on Young Street, TripAdvisor users love the burgers in this pub.

2. The Cambridge Bar

Located on Young Street, TripAdvisor users love the burgers in this pub.
other
Buy a Photo
Burgers don't always mean meat - it's all about the vegan options at Holy Cow.

3. Holy Cow

Burgers don't always mean meat - it's all about the vegan options at Holy Cow.
other
Buy a Photo
According to TripAdvisor, this bar has a great hamburger and beer selection

4. The Holyrood 9A

According to TripAdvisor, this bar has a great hamburger and beer selection
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3