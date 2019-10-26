These are the 10 Michelin starred restaurants in Scotland in 2020
Perfect for a special celebration, a visit to one of these Michelin star restaurants promises a meal to remember.
A Michelin star is the ultimate sign of quality food in a fine dining restaurant. Started in 1900 by French company, Michelin tyres, as a guide on where to stop when on a road trip, the awards have become global accolades which are held by some of the biggest names in hospitality. With the 2020 guide, which will showcase new or retained stars, set to be announced in October, these nine restaurants are Scotland's current creme de la creme.
1. Braidwoods Restaurant, Dalry
The only Ayrshire restaurant to have a Michelin Star, Braidwoods is run by husband and wife team, Keith and Nicola Braidwood, who are both top chefs.