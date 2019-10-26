These are the 10 Michelin star restaurants in Scotland in 2020

Perfect for a special celebration, a visit to one of these Michelin star restaurants promises a meal to remember.

A Michelin star is the ultimate sign of quality food in a fine dining restaurant. Started in 1900 by French company, Michelin tyres, as a guide on where to stop when on a road trip, the awards have become global accolades which are held by some of the biggest names in hospitality. With the 2020 guide, which will showcase new or retained stars, set to be announced in October, these nine restaurants are Scotland's current creme de la creme.

1. Braidwoods Restaurant, Dalry The only Ayrshire restaurant to have a Michelin Star, Braidwoods is run by husband and wife team, Keith and Nicola Braidwood, who are both top chefs.

2. Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder Scotland's only two Michelin Star restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel has retained its stars despite chef Andrew Fairlie's passing earlier this year.

3. Loch Bay, Isle of Skye The only Michelin-starred restaurant on the island even more impressive given its only been open for three years has gained excellent reviews from critics and diners alike.

4. Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh Martin Wishart's Edinburgh venue is truly one not to miss if you are visiting the capital and desire to be wined and dined.

