These 24 then and now images show how Edinburgh has changed over the decades Edinburgh, like any major city, is in a constant state of flux, its architectural fabric constantly changing as the months, years and decades roll by. These 24 then and now images show how Scotland's capital has developed over the past century and a half. Then: An everyday scene outside Jenners on Princes Street in the 1960s. Now: Jenners remains but Scotland's oldest department store is no longer under independent ownership. Then: Victoria Terrace in the 1880s showing the original buildings at the top of the street. The block was redeveloped in 1967 to make way for a new Council HQ. Now: The Council HQ that replaced the original buildings was demolished in 2007. The G&V Hotel now occupies the space.