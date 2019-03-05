High-rise buildings overshadow the Palace bingo hall and Citizens Theatre in Gorbals Street Glasgow in February 1976.

These 21 photos show the dramatic changing face of the Gorbals in Glasgow

FEW areas of Glasgow have changed so drastically in such a short space of time as the Gorbals did in the late 20th century.

Deprived and overcrowded, the district was a prime candidate for post-war regeneration. Over the course of that decade, the Gorbals’ densely-populated tenement stock was reduced dramatically to be replaced by hundreds of new concrete flats and high rise tower blocks. The demolitions resulted in a population decrease of around 50,000 inhabitants to less than 20,000 in the Gorbals by 1971. Only now, half a century on, is the area’s population beginning to climb again thanks to a new wave of residential construction. We take a visual wander through the G5 postcode as it was before, during and immediately after its post-war redevelopment.

Glasgow Citizens theatre in Gorbals Street in 1961, through fog and rain.

1. Glasgow Citizens Theatre, November 1961

Glasgow Citizens theatre in Gorbals Street in 1961, through fog and rain.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
A view of the exterior of the Caledonia Road Church.

2. A view of the exterior of the Caledonia Road Church, 1967

A view of the exterior of the Caledonia Road Church.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
Gorbal re-development - New development in Adelphi Street.

3. Gorbal re-development, November 1962

Gorbal re-development - New development in Adelphi Street.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
Children of the Gorbals.

4. Glasgow Gorbals kids, April 1963

Children of the Gorbals.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6