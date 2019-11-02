These 12 bars are in the running to be named the best in Scotland

You don't have to travel far to happen upon a great watering hole in Scotland, with thirst quenching bars aplenty across the country.

While we all might have out local favourite, there are some bars that are a cut above the rest - and have been named as finalists in this year's SLTN Awards. If you are looking for a new drinks venue to try, here are 12 bars that are in the running to be named the best in Scotland.

1. Ballygrant Inn, Islay Running whisky tastings and food matching evenings with local distilleries, this bar has a constantly evolving range of drinks and runs a programme of in-house training.

2. Fiddlers, Drumnadrochit Fiddler's has developed a menu to promote the versatility of whisky, which includes suggested food pairings and a range of whisky flights.

3. The Pot Still, Glasgow Staff who are genuinely enthusiastic about whisky and always ready to promote new expressions make this a very comfortable location for experts and whisky novices alike.

4. The Adamson, St Andrews Evolution underpins the ethos of cocktail bar The Adamson. Their new multi-serve drink offer the Adamson Cocktail Tree - is available alongside researching new mixology techniques and tastes.

