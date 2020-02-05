These 10 incredible early photos show Edinburgh's famous Scott Monument under construction

From their little makeshift studio situated on the slopes of Calton Hill, Messrs David Octavius Hill and Robert Adamson produced a large number of calotype images capturing Edinburgh's famous Scott Monument during its five-year construction between 1841 and 1846. Thanks to Hill & Adamson's efforts we can track the progress of the world's tallest monument to a writer - the legendary Sir Walter Scott - as it rose to kiss the skies above East Princes Street Gardens. Photography at the time was in its infancy, with the world's first ever permanent photograph having been taken in France in 1826. That makes the Scott Monument series very special indeed. All images: University of Glasgow Library, Special Collections.

1. The architect Architect George M. Kemp opted for a Gothic design using design elements from 12th century Melrose Abbey. Kemp tragically fell in the Union Canal one foggy night in 1844 and never saw his monument complete.

2. Construction workers Quite possibly Scotland's earliest known image of construction workers.

3. Complete monument from Princes Street The finished article in 1846 - minus the more than double life-sized marble statue of Sir Walter Scott and his dog, Maida.

4. Scott's scaffold Finishing touches being made to an almost complete Scott Monument in 1845.

