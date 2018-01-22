The Smiths reunion tour will include Edinburgh show

Three members of The Smiths will re-unite on stage for the first time in 30 years, including a date in Edinburgh.

Bassist Andy Rourke, drummer Mike Joyce and guitarist Craig Gannon will perform as part of a new live concert production called Classically Smiths.

The returning trio will not include Morrissey or Johnny Marr.

Classically Smiths will see some of the Manchester band’s most memorable songs performed in collaboration with the Manchester Camerata Orchestra in venues including the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

Bassist Andy Rourke said: “To have been there the first time round and seen it first hand, and to still be such a big fan of The Smiths today, I am both thrilled and excited to be involved in Classically Smiths.”

Drummer Mike Joyce said he was “massively excited” to play with his Smiths bandmates again and that the orchestral accompaniment took their sound to “another level”.

Guitarist Craig Gannon said it would be a “refreshing and exciting production, not only for us as musicians, but ultimately for the people coming to see and hear it.”

He added: “I’m really looking forward to playing these great songs with an orchestra and I know people are going to embrace the way in which they are presented.”

Tickets for the summer concerts go on sale on 26 January.