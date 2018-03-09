The secret Edinburgh seafood restaurant opening in April

Hoping to reel in fish-loving foodies and self-confessed shellfish specialists from across the city a new seafood restaurant will open at Newhaven Pier next month.

The new venture brings together the fish expertise of two Edinburgh institutions who will co-captain the The Fishmarket.

The dynamic team behind the project is Gary Welch, owner of Welch Fishmongers, and Roy Brett, Chef Patron at Ondine on George IV Bridge who hope to steer The Fishmarket to success.

Having built up a strong supplier-chef relationship over the past nine years, the duo decided to bring their industry expertise to Newhaven Pier and create the ultimate seafood dining experience.

Award-winning Edinburgh born Roy Brett is a purveyor of Scottish seafood and champions local, sustainable produce as well as strongly supporting fisherman.

The Fishmarket Co-Director, said: “I couldn’t be happier to announce the launch of The Fishmarket.

“It’s been a real labour of love, taking years in the planning, but the doors are finally almost open.

“With Gary Welch on board as a partner, and Ondine Head Chef, Ishu Mehrotra taking the helm in the kitchen, this is going to be a seafood dining experience to rival all others.

“And let’s not forget that view, if you’re going to enjoy proper good seafood, where better than with an unspoilt view of the sea?”

Although the menu remains a closely guarded “seacret”, the collaboration between Welch and Ondine guarantees customers can expect the very best traditional fish supper or indeed, a dozen oysters served at the champagne bar.

Gary Welch, The Fishmarket Co-Director, said: “We’ve been selling the freshest fish and seafood, all from Scottish waters, since my dad started the business in 1959 and I’ve been involved in it since I can remember.

“We’ve become a bit of an institution in Edinburgh, and that’s all thanks to our loyal customers.

“Having supplied to Roy for many years, it was a natural partnership to bring the best of Scottish fish and seafood together with one of the best seafood chefs in the country.

“Newhaven and the locals have given Welch’s so much over the years, so I’m thrilled to be able to give back a little, and to revive the old fish market to its former glory.”

The unit is on the grounds of a thriving fish market which dates back to 1896, when fishwives once swarmed to the pier to buy fresh fish to sell but more recently it’s been used as a fish filleting space for Welch Fishmongers.

The vision was to revive the old fish market, ensuring quality, fresh fish and seafood is firmly at the heart of Newhaven.

A family affair Welch Fishmonger’s first launched in the city in 1959 by Kenny Welch.

Based at Pier Place in the former Newhaven Heritage Museum the fishmongers is ideally plaiced to serve The Fishmarket.