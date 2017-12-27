The Scotsman’s (really) big quiz of the year 2017: Answers

Have your say

Here are the answer’s to the Scotsman’s (really) big quiz of the year 2017.

1 Mark McDonald

2 Bruce Forsyth

3 Tom Watson

4 £1.35bn

5 Connor Newall

6 Andy Murray

7 Glastonbury

8 71

9 Susan Aitken

10 Hurricane Ophelia

Showbiz

1 Ewen Bremner

2 David Tennant

3 Warren Beatty

4 PricewaterhouseCoopers

5 The Queen.

6 Jack Maynard

7 Sir Carter and Rumi

8 Selena Gomez

9 Jodie Whitaker

10 Stormzy, who tweeted: “Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I’m a burglar who burgles his own home.”

Business

1 Mike Ashley of Sports Direct

2 Jes Staley, chief executive of Barclays

3 BrewDog

4 Aberdeen Asset Management

5 Quiz

6 Miller Homes

7 £85,000

8 John Menzies

9 McColl’s

10 62

Arts/ Culture

1 Two acts shared the main prize for the first time ever.

2 70th

3 Sacred Paws

4 Underbelly

5 Death of a Salesman

6 Bonnie Prince Charlie

7 Zinnie Harris

8 Kapka Kassabova

9 Kengo Kuma

10 Dunfermline

Politics

1 From: Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh; Richard Arkless; Phil Boswell; Stuart Donaldson; Margaret Ferrier; George Kerevan: Calum Kerr; Callum McCaig; Anne McLaughlin; Paul Monaghan; Roger Mullin; John Nicolson; Kirsten Oswald: Steven Paterson; Owen Thomson; Mike Weir: Elidh Whiteford; Corri Wilson.

2 The World Cup. Ross, a well-known football referee, has told the football authorities he will not officiate at matches while Westminster is sitting.

3 The event was so tightly stage managed she didn’t actually meet any members of the public.

4 Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy.

5 One billion pounds.

6 The Foreign Secretary began to recite the Rudyard Kipling colonial era poem `The Road to Mandalay’.

7 The Irish Border.

8 RT (formerly Russia Today).

9 Jenny Gilruth.

10 Stanley Johnston.

Food and Drink

1 Verdant Gin

2 Rosebank, Brora and Port Ellen

3 Caviar

4 Macallan

5 An Empire Biscuit

6 Sweden

7 Covfefe

8 The Buffalo Truck

9 Brewdog

10 Kilmarnock

Science and technology

1 Edinburgh

2 Forth Road Bridge

3 Glasgow

4 Silk worms

5 Hemp

6 45 minutes

7 £20,000

8 Phosphorus

9 Dundee

10 ‘Living sculptures’ - 4m tall installations covered in moss

Sport

1 Sergio Garcia

2 Ireland, Wales, Italy

3 Robert Snodgrass

4 Aberdeen

5 One For Arthur

6 Sam Querrey

7 Laura Muir

8 Caster Semenya

9 Jelena Ostapenko

10 Australia.

World news

1 37

2 Kazuo Ishiguro

3 Brussels

4 39

5 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

6 Sea of Japan (or the East Sea)

7 Myanmar (Burma)

8 Gerry Adams

9 Route 91 Harvest country music festival

10 Mosul, Iraq

Births, deaths & marriages

1 Sir Roger Moore.

2 To mark the death of former television Caped Crusader Adam West.

3 Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

4 Amal and George Clooney.

5 Cheryl and Liam Payne.

6 Serena Williams, who wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

7 Tian Tian, the giant panda at Edinburgh Zoo.

8 Comedian Russell Brand married Laura Gallacher, the mother of his baby daughter Mabel.

9 Jessica Ennis-Hill.

10 Pippa Middleton.

