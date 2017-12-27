The Scotsman’s (really) big quiz of the year 2017: Answers

Here are the answer’s to the Scotsman’s (really) big quiz of the year 2017.
News
1 Mark McDonald
2 Bruce Forsyth
3 Tom Watson
4 £1.35bn
5 Connor Newall
6 Andy Murray
7 Glastonbury
8 71
9 Susan Aitken
10 Hurricane Ophelia
Showbiz
1 Ewen Bremner
2 David Tennant
3 Warren Beatty
4 PricewaterhouseCoopers
5 The Queen.
6 Jack Maynard
7 Sir Carter and Rumi
8 Selena Gomez
9 Jodie Whitaker
10 Stormzy, who tweeted: “Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I’m a burglar who burgles his own home.”
Business
1 Mike Ashley of Sports Direct
2 Jes Staley, chief executive of Barclays
3 BrewDog
4 Aberdeen Asset Management
5 Quiz
6 Miller Homes
7 £85,000
8 John Menzies
9 McColl’s
10 62
Arts/ Culture
1 Two acts shared the main prize for the first time ever.
2 70th
3 Sacred Paws
4 Underbelly
5 Death of a Salesman
6 Bonnie Prince Charlie
7 Zinnie Harris
8 Kapka Kassabova
9 Kengo Kuma
10 Dunfermline
Politics
1 From: Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh; Richard Arkless; Phil Boswell; Stuart Donaldson; Margaret Ferrier; George Kerevan: Calum Kerr; Callum McCaig; Anne McLaughlin; Paul Monaghan; Roger Mullin; John Nicolson; Kirsten Oswald: Steven Paterson; Owen Thomson; Mike Weir: Elidh Whiteford; Corri Wilson.
2 The World Cup. Ross, a well-known football referee, has told the football authorities he will not officiate at matches while Westminster is sitting.
3 The event was so tightly stage managed she didn’t actually meet any members of the public.
4 Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy.
5 One billion pounds.
6 The Foreign Secretary began to recite the Rudyard Kipling colonial era poem `The Road to Mandalay’.
7 The Irish Border.
8 RT (formerly Russia Today).
9 Jenny Gilruth.
10 Stanley Johnston.
Food and Drink
1 Verdant Gin
2 Rosebank, Brora and Port Ellen
3 Caviar
4 Macallan
5 An Empire Biscuit
6 Sweden
7 Covfefe
8 The Buffalo Truck
9 Brewdog
10 Kilmarnock
Science and technology
1 Edinburgh
2 Forth Road Bridge
3 Glasgow
4 Silk worms
5 Hemp
6 45 minutes
7 £20,000
8 Phosphorus
9 Dundee
10 ‘Living sculptures’ - 4m tall installations covered in moss
Sport
1 Sergio Garcia
2 Ireland, Wales, Italy
3 Robert Snodgrass
4 Aberdeen
5 One For Arthur
6 Sam Querrey
7 Laura Muir
8 Caster Semenya
9 Jelena Ostapenko
10 Australia.
World news
1 37
2 Kazuo Ishiguro
3 Brussels
4 39
5 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
6 Sea of Japan (or the East Sea)
7 Myanmar (Burma)
8 Gerry Adams
9 Route 91 Harvest country music festival
10 Mosul, Iraq
Births, deaths & marriages
1 Sir Roger Moore.
2 To mark the death of former television Caped Crusader Adam West.
3 Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.
4 Amal and George Clooney.
5 Cheryl and Liam Payne.
6 Serena Williams, who wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
7 Tian Tian, the giant panda at Edinburgh Zoo.
8 Comedian Russell Brand married Laura Gallacher, the mother of his baby daughter Mabel.
9 Jessica Ennis-Hill.
10 Pippa Middleton.
