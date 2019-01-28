SONY DSC

The life and death masks of Scotland’s dangerous and insane

They were cast as part of a 19th Century fashion to determine the personality traits of the criminal and the insane by examining the shape of their heads.

Now a fascinating collection of life and death masks is on show at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery following a loan from the Anatomical Museum at Edinburgh University. Murderers Burke and Hare were among those to have their heads cast.

An amazing collection of life and death masks has gone on display at Scottish National Portrait Gallery with the heads of criminals and those confined to asylums cast during the 19th Century.

1. The masks of life and death

1. The masks of life and death
Phillip Hunt, National Galleries of Scotland
Murderers Burke and Hare were among those to have their heads cast after death as the 19th Century interest in phrenology grew. PIC: Phillip Hunt/National Galleries of Scotland.

2. Burke and Hare

2. Burke and Hare
Phillip Hunt/National Galleries of Scotland
Phrenology was the study of the skull in relation to personality and behaviour.

3. A study of the skull

3. A study of the skull
Phillip Hunt/National Galleries of Scotland.
Phrenologists believed the brain was made up of different organs or zones which corresponded to different attributes like secretiveness and assertiveness.

4. Brain power

4. Brain power
Phillip Hunt/National Galleries of Scotland
