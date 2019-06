While Tim Martin's Wetherspoon empire is often scoffed at for its relentless domination of Britain's pub market, the company deserves at least some praise for its ongoing policy of restoring historic properties and keeping local heritage alive. We take a look at each of Edinburgh's Wetherspoon pubs (plus one that is yet to open) and explore a little bit of their history.

1. The Foot of the Walk, Leith Taking its name from its location at the, err, foot of Leith Walk, this large, food-serving watering-hole formerly housed the 2,000-seater Palace Picture House. The last filmed was screened here in 1966 and the building was later transformed into a snooker hall.

2. The Caley Picture House, Lothian Road One of the more impressive Wetherspoon venues in the city, the Caley Picture House began life as a cinema in 1923. It also served as a popular music venue and night club before conversion into the current pub in 2014.

3. The White Lady, Corstorphine Situated on busy St John's Road, this is a pub that is seldom lacking patrons. In the late 17th century, one Lady Christian Nimmo murdered her lover at this spot and her ghost, the 'white lady', is said to haunt the area still.

4. The Standing Order, George Street The cleverly-named Standing Order was originally built as the Union Bank of Scotland to the designs of David Bryce in the 1870s. Remnants of its fiscal heritage remain throughout the rather cavernous and opulent interior.

