The AA Hospitality's Pub Guide 2020 reveals Scotland's top pubs
The best pubs across the UK have been revealed in The Pub Guide 2020: 2,000 pubs for great beer and good food (AA Publishing) – the definitive guide to the best pubs in the UK – as selected by the AA’s expert inspectors.
The 21st edition of The Pub Guide showcases a record 2,000 pubs, inns and taverns, with just over 30 singled out as Scotland's ‘Pick of the Pubs’, representing the very best AA-recommended pubs in the country. Did your favourite make the cut? (Main Picture: The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood, Port Appin)