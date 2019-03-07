The U.S. Customs and Border Protection pipe band performs at a Pipes and Drums Competition in Washington D.C. Picture: Donna Burton/Flickr

The 27 registered Scottish tartans for the US states

The US has had a long and illustrious connection to all things Scotland and tartan is no exception, here are the official registered examples for most of the major states.

Any state not mentioned has yet to have their tartan officially registered or has simply not applied to do so. Main Picture: The US Customs and Border Protection pipe band performs at a Pipes and Drums Competition in Washington DC. Picture: Donna Burton/Flickr

The design is based on the colours of the American flag. This tartan was originally woven by Barbara Schaffer of Arizona and presented to US First Lady Betty Ford in 1976.

1. Tartan: America

Commissioned by a joint committee of Arizona State's Scottish societies, this tartan was designed by Dr Phil Smith and proclaimed by Governor Symington in December 1995.

2. Tartan: Arizona

The official Arkansas state tartan. At one time there were two other contenders for this honour, however this one was approved by State Governor Mike Huckabee in Little Rock in 1998.

3. Tartan: Arkansas

Adopted as the official California State tartan in 2001 by California Governor Gray Davis, it is closely based on the Muir tartan after famous environmentalist, John Muir, who lived in California.

4. Tartan: California

