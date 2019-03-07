The 27 registered Scottish tartans for the US states
The US has had a long and illustrious connection to all things Scotland and tartan is no exception, here are the official registered examples for most of the major states.
Any state not mentioned has yet to have their tartan officially registered or has simply not applied to do so. Main Picture: The US Customs and Border Protection pipe band performs at a Pipes and Drums Competition in Washington DC. Picture: Donna Burton/Flickr
1. Tartan: America
The design is based on the colours of the American flag. This tartan was originally woven by Barbara Schaffer of Arizona and presented to US First Lady Betty Ford in 1976.