The 12 best bakeries in Edinburgh

This award winning family run bakery has three other outlets in Edinburgh, and is a popular spot for afternoon tea. Serving up a selection of homemade cakes, its also a good lunch spot especially if you can grab an outside table on a warm day.
Meaning at a slower tempo, Andante take their take to make proper bread using locally sourced ingredients. Popular with visitors and locals, Andante dont use additives or artificial improvers, and their bread which includes an apple and balsamic vinegar combo can be found at local farmers markets as well as in store.