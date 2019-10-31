Known for its cupcakes and celebration cakes, Cuckoos Bakery uses locally sourced ingredients and won "Best Cake in Scotland" 2014/15 2015/16 and 2017/18.

The 12 best bakeries in Edinburgh

These bakeries are perfect for when you fancy a freshly baked loaf, bagel or sweet treat.

From a family-run bakehouse to artisan cafes and vegan havens, these are some of the best bakeries in the capital.

This bakery creates 100% gluten free bakes, which look picture perfect. With two locations in the capital, they also make celebration cakes as well as everyday treat.

1. Sugar Daddy's Bakery

Grab a sweet slice of Portugal at this easy-going cafe on Leith Walk. They specialise in Portuguese pastries and baked goods served alongside coffee and tea.

2. Casa Amiga

This award winning family run bakery has three other outlets in Edinburgh, and is a popular spot for afternoon tea. Serving up a selection of homemade cakes, its also a good lunch spot especially if you can grab an outside table on a warm day.

3. Mimi's Bakehouse

Meaning at a slower tempo, Andante take their take to make proper bread using locally sourced ingredients. Popular with visitors and locals, Andante dont use additives or artificial improvers, and their bread which includes an apple and balsamic vinegar combo can be found at local farmers markets as well as in store.

4. Bakery Andante

