Tesla AI Day 2021: What is Tesla AI Day? Here’s what time the tech event starts, what to expect from Elon Musk and how to watch (Image credit: Getty Images)

The company is set to reveal its next steps in its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, with fans of founder Elon Musk, environmentally friendly electric cars and investors keeping a keen eye on Tesla’s share price looking to see where the company will be heading next.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesla AI Day 2021 comes as the US government announced it would be investigating Tesla and 765,000 EVs made since 2014 following growing numbers of crashes involving the company’s vehicles.

Tesla's tech event will be keenly watched by investors and electric vehicle fans alike

Key to the investigation will be the role played by Tesla’s ‘autopilot’ driver mode in crashes, some of which involved parked emergency response vehicles, across the US.

News of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s probe into the entire Tesla model range saw Tesla stock drop from $717.17 (£521.52) on Friday 13 August to $665.71 (£484.10) on Tuesday 17 August.

But Tesla’s share price was up 3.69% by 24.5 points on Wednesday as of 6.20pm.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Tesla AI Day, what time it starts, what we can expect and how to watch the event live.

What is Tesla AI Day?

According to a tweet from Tesla founder Elon Musk himself, “convincing the best AI talent to join Tesla is the sole goal” of AI Day 2021.

As such, the physical event is an invite-only one primarily geared towards developers and technicians working in the sprawling field of AI.

The sector is one which seeks to advance intelligent computer systems which can either perform single tasks according to a single objective or alternatively allow act completely independently of human control.

‘Autonomy Day’ was first held by Tesla in 2019 as an investor relations event which saw Musk signal the arrival of Tesla ‘robotaxis’ on roads in the US in 2020, but they have not yet materialised.

These would let owners of Tesla vehicles identify times and days for their vehicle to be hired by a passenger as an automated taxi service, with the vehicle driving and delivering passengers independently without a human driver.

When is Tesla AI Day and what time does it start?

This year’s Tesla AI Day will be held on Thursday 19 August, with the event kicking off at 5pm Pacific Time and 6pm Eastern Time from the company’s California headquarters.

For UK viewers, however, this means a later start time for the Tesla AI Day event at approximately 1am on Friday morning.

What can we expect from Tesla AI Day?

With Autonomy Day in 2019 seeing Musk outline ambitious plans for autonomous Tesla robotaxis, rumours are already flying over what Tesla AI Day 2021 may hold.

According to recent reports, the Big Tech CEO is set to unveil plans to expand the company’s AI strategy to include products beyond its electric vehicles.

But Musk also dropped hints about Tesla robotaxis in a Twitter exchange that have led many to believe we could hear more about the company’s autonomous ride-hailing endeavour.

Responding to a user writing on Twitter to say they had faith in the company’s ability to get plans for robotaxis off the ground, Musk said: "This should be clear to anyone who has experienced the FSD beta evolution.

“Self-driving requires solving a major part of real-world AI, so it’s an insanely hard problem, but Tesla is getting it done.

“AI Day will be great.”

As part of efforts to bolster the company’s autopilot and full self driving (FSD), Musk could also be set to reveal further details about the company’s supercomputer project.

Nicknamed ‘Project Dojo’, the supercomputer is said to offer neural network training to improve Tesla’s existing FSD software accuracy by processing “truly vast amounts of video data”, according to Musk.

Neural networks describe the process of layering algorithms in deep learning systems to replicate the structure of the human brain, teaching machinery to learn from experience as we do.

On 3 August, Dennis Hong, leading roboticist and professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of California Los Angeles, also tweeted to indicate his technical involvement with the company’s AI plans and strategy as part of Tesla AI Day 2021.

How can I watch Tesla AI Day?

Tesla AI Day is, like previous company announcement days, set to be live streamed on the Tesla website on 19 August from 5pm PT, or at the equivalent time for your location.

So while the physical event held at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California is an exclusive event without investors or media present, the company’s AI Day should be able to view online at Tesla’s website, https://www.tesla.com/.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.