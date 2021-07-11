Richard Branson’s first space flight with Virgin Galactic delayed due to weather

It's a big day for Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic.

Billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson, the company’s owner, is due to test the “private astronaut experience” on Sunday.

Launch preparations have been pushed back by 90 minutes due to weather overnight at Spaceport America.

The launch time from New Mexico is now set for 3.30pm UK time.

Sir Richard will become the first owner-astronaut to take part in a mission, beating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who plans to reach space in his own rocket through his Blue Origin company.

Tourists are expected to pay 250,000 US dollars (£180,000) for a spaceflight on Virgin Galactic, which includes four minutes of zero gravity.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Elon Musk – who owns rival exploration company SpaceX – has paid for a seat on a future Virgin voyage.

Mr Musk paid a 10,000-dollar (£7,000) deposit to reserve a seat but no date for his flight has been specified.

Sir Richard confirmed the purchase in an interview with the newspaper, saying he might reciprocate by booking a ticket on a SpaceX flight in the future.

“Elon’s a friend and maybe I’ll travel on one of his ships one day,” he said.

Amid what has been dubbed the billionaires’ space race, SpaceX has launched dozens of rockets, including manned flights, but Mr Musk himself has not yet flown on any.

The company is due to launch its first fully private spaceflight in the autumn.

Chief pilot for Mr Branson’s historic mission is Scot David Mackay, who has been flying with Virgin Galactic’s space fleet for the past two years.

Mr Mackay grew up in Helmsdale, Sutherland, and will be responsible for navigating Virgin Galactic’s Unity rocket plane to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Mackay said passengers from all walks of life will be able to take flights into space.

He said: "We are confident that the vast majority of the population of the Earth are capable of going on this space flight”.

