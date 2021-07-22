Major UK Akami websites down: PlayStation, Amazon, ITV, HSBC, Bank of Scotland down in UK as result of mass outage

Mainstream websites have been down across the UK as a result of a mass outage which an internet infrastructure company behind the problem says it is fixing, however, added that it appears the services are now resuming ‘normal operations.’

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 5:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 6:06 pm
The issue appears to have begun affecting a wide range of services involving Akami the internet infrastructure company at around 5pm on Thursday, July 22.

Akami says it has ‘implemented a fix’ for the unknown issue.

It added: “Based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.

"We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”

Down Detector has logged thousands of reports on the issue in a matter of minutes.

One of the most-complained about outages is PlayStation Network. Many gamers have said they have been unable to log in and play.

Some of the major websites down across the UK include PlayStation and HSBC banking (Photo: Down Detector).

In the gaming community, Steam, one of the most popular gaming markets, is also down.

HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Bank, Halifax, TSB, Tesco Bank, and the Bank of Scotland have also been affected with many customers unable to access mobile banking.

Other sites affected include John Lewis, Argos, Channel 4, Waitrose, Sky Bet, Xero, EA, ITV, British Airways, LastPass, Fifa, UPS, McDonalds, Premiere Inn, Fortnite, Cloudfare, 123 Reg, Credit Karma, Nvidia, Now TV , Barclaycard, Amazon Web Services, Sainsbury’s Bank, Epic Games Store and Aldi

There may be more services that haven’t been flagged on Down Detector.

Some customers have reported that these services are still working, however, there are many who are unable to access these pages.

