First revealed back in 2019 at E3, developer FromSoftware has kept remarkably quiet about Elden Ring ever since.

However, in mid-November of 2021, we finally got a confirmed release date, a new trailer, and Network Tests taking place around November 12th.

Written by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring won The Game Award for ‘Most Anticipated Game’ in 2020, as voted on by the fan community.

Here’s all we know now that the silence around the upcoming game has been broken, including when and how you’ll be able to play it in full.

What is Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is a fantasy action role-playing game, with both single- and multi-player options.

George R. R. Martin has taken the helm of writing the mythos and world-building stories that surround the game, while co-writer and the game’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki focuses on gameplay and story.

The game takes place in the world of Lands Between, in a time after the destruction of the Elden Ring.

Its shards now shattered across the land, now it’s ruled by the demigod children of Queen Marika the Eternal, each of whom carries a shard of the Elden Ring.

The player will take on the roles of the Tarnished, exiles from the realm, who are then summoned back to find all the pieces, known as Great Runes, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.

Although the game focuses on this running story initially, Mr Miyazaki has said that players will eventually be free to roam around Lands Between, including the six main areas of the world.

Elden Ring takes place in a mythical world, where parts of the shattered Elden Ring must be reassembled. Photo: IGDB.

Is Elden Ring on PS5 and PC?

Elden Ring will be available to play on PC on Microsoft Windows, as well as Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.

However, the initial Network Tests that start from November 12th are only available to play on Xbox One, Series X/S, PS4, or PS5.

You also won’t need Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus in order to play.

Players will need to battle their way across Lands Between, a mythical land ruled by demigods. Photo: IGDB.

When is Elden Ring coming out?

Elden Ring will be available to play on February 25th 2022.

It was originally expected in January 2022, but the developer announced a short delay in October of 2021, due to the depth of the game “exceeding initial expectations”.

There were also various pre-release gameplay sessions for fans to get a taste of the game before its official release.

Is Elden Ring multiplayer?

Although initially story-focused, players will be able to explore freely across the six main areas of Lands Between. Photo: IGDB.

Players will be able to ‘summon’ other people to their game via the online co-op features.

However, there is no local multiplayer gameplay.

The online co-op can be used by teams of up to four players.

You’ll need to use summoning signs, similar to the mechanics of the Dark Souls series.

To summon other players, you’ll need the Furlcalling Finger Remedy, and to join other people’s games, you’ll need the Tarnished Furled Finger item.