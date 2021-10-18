Apple Unleashed is the latest event from Apple/

The MacBook Pro has been reimagined by Apple with two new sizes, 16-inches and the all-new 14-inch size.

Both models share the same capabilities,with a new thermal design and new ports, including a full HDMI port.

The MacBook also has a new keyboard and Force Touch trackpad.

The 14-inch comes with 14.2-inch size, and has 5.9 million pixels. the 16 inch will come with 7.7 million pixels.

Apple have revealed a new chip which will be made for Macs called the M1 Pro.

Speaking at the event, Tim Cook said that Apple would be focusing on two areas: music and the Mac.

At the launch event, Apple also revealed the third generation of Airpods.

They also revealed the Homepod mini which is coming in now colours and is compatible with Siri.

The Adaptive EQ tech with AirPods Pro has a one-touch setup to automatically pair with all Apple devices.

Users will get 6 hours of listening time, and a 5-minute charge will offer one hour listening time.

You can watch the Apple launch event HERE.