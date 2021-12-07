Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon, providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to companies, governments, and individuals around the world.

As a result, many apps and websites are heavily reliant on AWS.

On Tuesday December 7th, Amazon Web Services experienced one of its worst outages ever, affecting a range of other services, including consumer-facing apps like Duolingo and Tinder.

The outage with Amazon Web Services is affecting a range of other apps and websites around the world. Photo: arturmarciniecphotos / Canva Pro.

Here’s all you need to know about the Amazon Web Services outage and the related effects on services and websites around the world.

Amazon Web Services outage

During the afternoon and evening of December 7th, Downdetector received more than 24,000 reports of issues with Amazon.

Amazon addressed the issues when complaints began flooding in on Twitter.

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region,” Amazon wrote on its status page.

The company went on to add that it has identified the cause and was working to resolve the issue.

According to Downdetector, 43% of the issues reported are to do with the AWS Console, while 32% are problems with the website and 25% are with logging in.

Some users have also reported issues using Amazon Home products, such as Alexa.

During the holiday shopping rush, Amazon drivers were also left unable to deliver packages due to problems with their software, meaning deliveries were delayed.

What other service were affected?

A range of other services, including Amazon’s own Ring security cameras, were also affected.

Downdetector shows that Fortnite received more than 2,000 reports as of 6.42pm on Tuesday December 7th.

47% of these reports were to do with server connection issues, 35% with logging in, and 18% with the website.

The game is run almost entirely on AWS, along with the Epic Games Store, which saw just under 1,000 reports of issues on Downdetector.

Of this, 69% were to go with login problems, 20% with server connections, and a final 11% with website issues.

The problems don’t stop there, with the Internet Movie Database (IMDB), language learning app Duolingo, and dating app Tinder also being affected.

In addition, event ticket seller, Ticketmaster, was forced to postpone the sale of tickets for Adele’s 2022 tour and cryptocurrency platforms, Robinhood and Coinbase, were also down for several hours.

The outage is thought to be related to issues with application programming interfaces (APIs), according to Reuters.

Is the AWS outage resolved?

Late on Tuesday night on December 7th, Amazon announced it had resolved a network device issue that caused the outage.

More information is expected by both corporations and individuals on what exactly went wrong and what will be done to prevent it happening again, after such widespread effects.

The outage is an example of what can happen when too many companies rely on the same software or technology provider.