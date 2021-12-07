Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon, providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to companies, governments, and individuals around the world.

As a result, many apps and websites are heavily reliant on AWS.

Now, Amazon Web Services is experiencing an outage that has affected a range of other services, including consumer-focused apps like Duolingo and Tinder.

The outage with Amazon Web Services is affecting a range of other apps and websites around the world. Photo: arturmarciniecphotos / Canva Pro.

Here’s all you need to know about the Amazon Web Services outage and the related effects on services and websites around the world.

Amazon Web Services outage

Downdetector received more than 24,000 reports of issues with Amazon.

Amazon addressed the issues when complaints began flooding in on Twitter.

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region,” Amazon wrote on its status page.

The company went on to add that it has identified the cause and was working to resolve the issue.

According to Downdetector, 43% of the issues reported are to do with the AWS Console, while 32% are problems with the website and 25% are with logging in.

Some users have also reported issues using Amazon Home products, such as Alexa.

Why is Fortnite not working?

A range of other services, including Amazon’s own Ring security cameras, were also affected.

Downdetector shows that Fortnite received more than 2,000 reports as of 6.42pm on Tuesday December 7th.

47% of these reports were to do with server connection issues, 35% with logging in, and 18% with the website.

The game is run almost entirely on AWS, along with the Epic Games Store, which saw just under 1,000 reports of issues on Downdetector.

Of this, 69% were to go with login problems, 20% with server connections, and a final 11% with website issues.

What other services are down?

The problems don’t stop there, with the Internet Movie Database (IMDB), language learning app Duolingo, and dating app Tinder also being affected.

The outage is thought to be related to issues with application programming interfaces (APIs), according to Reuters.