Tartan Week: Empire State Building to be lit up in Scotland’s colours

The world-famous Empire State Building in New York City will be lit up with blue and white lights to represent the colours of the Scottish saltire for the first time.

The iconic part of the Big Apple’s skyline will be proudly blue and white on April 6 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the city’s Tartan Week celebrations.

A mocked up image showing how the Empire State Building with be lit up for Taran Week celebrations in New York. Picture: SWNS

Tartan Week is an annual celebration of the links between Scotland and the United States which has been held every April since 1998.

Scottish settlers built some of the most well-renowned buildings in New York City including Carnegie Hall, Penn Station and even the Empire State Building itself.

The Empire State Building has previously been illuminated in the colours of every nation that competes in the Olympics.

But because Scotland competes as part of Team GB at the winter and summer Olympics - it has had to wait until now for the colourful honour.

The New York Tartan Day Parade brings 30,000 spectators to the Big Apple to enjoy 3,500 participants march from 44th Street to 55th Street up Sixth Avenue.

The procession is made up of pipers, drummers, full pipe bands, highland dancers and even Scottie dogs.

Popstar KT Tunstall will be the first ever female Grand Marshal to lead the Parade.

And this year, two single Scots will be flown out to New York for a chance to meet the love of their life at a mixer event affectionately known as the Highland Fling.

Kyle Dawson, President of the New York Tartan Day Committee, thinks that the lighting at the Empire State Building will make it their best year yet.

He said: “To celebrate our 20th year, we already had a fantastic week planned - with ceilidhs, family fun, live music and our affectionately named Highland Fling singles night taking place, before our world-famous New York Tartan Day Parade closes the show.

“Now this exciting news - that the Empire State Building will welcome visiting Scots by shining the Saltire proudly for the first time ever - really does make this our biggest and best year yet. “