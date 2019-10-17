Take a video tour of Edinburgh’s much-anticipated new Tattu restaurant

Edinburgh foodies have been eagerly awaiting its opening since it was first announced that Tattu was coming to the city - and the Evening News got the first look at West Register Street’s latest development.

Tattu has been designed with Edinburgh in mind with a fusion of traditional and contemporary Chinese decoration adorning the former Mint Building.

Tattu, West Register Street

On arrival, guests will enter a bar area separate from the restaurant where they can wait for their table to become ready or pop in for a cocktail.

The intimate space features Tattu’s signature cherry blossom tree, which has become synonymous with their brand.

Adam Jones, owner of Tattu said: “The cherry blossom originally came to us as a good luck charm for our first restaurant, we really liked it and it has become part of our main identity.

“In the main restaurant, trees align both sides and grow into the middle, we’ve tried to make it as symmetrical as possible so diners can enjoy their meal under the cherry blossoms.”

The food.

The exquisitely designed main restaurant features mirrored tables, Chinois fabric and a blend of traditional Chinese and modern dining style.

“Every Tattu restaurant is different,” Adam added, “We learn about the building itself and it’s important to us that we fit in well with the community here.

“We spend a huge amount of time seeing what makes cities tick, what we’ve brought is a concept, we don’t want to compete with other businesses we want to bring something that’s unique.”

The conceptual restaurant has created around 80 jobs in the city from front of house to chefs.

Adam said: “The team we have managed to recruit is astounding, they are true hospitality professionals and the industry in Edinburgh is incredible.”

The soft launch period begins this Friday and the restaurant will officially open on Friday 8 November in time for the Christmas period.

The family-run restaurant group began in Manchester in 2015 with a second site opening in Leeds two years later, before their Birmingham restaurant opened in February 2019.

Tattu will take traditional ingredients and classic flavours, combining them with innovative cooking techniques with a number of exclusive dishes just for Edinburgh.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.